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Indictments filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and ex-navy chief Wasantha Karannagoda
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Indictments filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and ex-navy chief Wasantha Karannagoda
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The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has filed indictments before the Colombo High Court against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and former Navy Commander, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda over alleged corruption.

 

According to the indictments, former Navy Commander, Wasantha Karannagoda is accused of causing a loss to the state by allegedly facilitating Yoshitha Rajapaksa's participation in the Royal Navy Young Officers Course at the Britannia Royal Naval College in the United Kingdom between September 1, 2006 and June 8, 2007, while serving as Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.    

 

Yoshitha Rajapaksa has been charged with allegedly obtaining an undue benefit through the same arrangement.

 

The Bribery Commission has filed a total of eight charges against the two accused.

 

The indictments have now been filed before the Colombo High Court, and the court is expected to issue summons to the accused in due course for the charges to be formally served.

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