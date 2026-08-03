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Flood warning issued for low-lying areas along Kelani River extended
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Flood warning issued for low-lying areas along Kelani River extended
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The Irrigation Department has extended the Level 1 flood warning issued for the Kelani River Basin by a further 48 hours due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

 

According to the Department, the warning will remain in effect until 11.30 a.m. on August 05, 2026.

 

Residents living in low-lying areas of the Kelani River Basin have been urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in view of the prevailing flood risk.

 

The Irrigation Department has also advised motorists using by-roads in the affected areas to exercise extreme caution while driving.

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