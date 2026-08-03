Peradeniya University suspends academic activities due to adverse weather

The University of Peradeniya has announced that all academic activities and examinations have been suspended until further notice due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The University administration said the decision was taken with the safety of students and staff in mind, while confirming that essential services will continue to operate without interruption.

Students who are able to travel safely to their hometowns have been advised to leave the University. Those who are unable to return home because of the inclement weather may remain in their respective university hostels after notifying the relevant hostel administration, except for occupants of Sarasavi Medura Hostel.

The University administration has also instructed hostel authorities to accommodate students staying at private boarding houses located in unsafe areas if they seek temporary shelter at university hostels, while maintaining the necessary records.

Meanwhile, the administration emphasized that no student will be required to vacate a University hostel during this period.

The University has urged all students and staff to exercise caution, follow safety instructions, and remain vigilant until weather conditions return to normal.