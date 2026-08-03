Peradeniya University alerts students over flood risk as Mahaweli River swells

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Peradeniya, Professor Terrence Madhujith, has issued special advisory urging students to remain on high alert over the flood risk as the water level of the Mahaweli River continues to rise amid the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The Vice Chancellor stressed that students residing in university hostels located along the Mahaweli River basin should exercise extreme caution to avoid potential disasters arising from the worsening situation.

Continuous heavy rainfall since last night (02) has caused the Mahaweli River to swell, with reports indicating that the bridge rehabilitation site near the Peradeniya 'Kalu Paalama' has already been inundated.

Several pieces of heavy machinery at the site have been submerged, while some equipment and construction materials have reportedly been swept downstream by the strong currents.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has warned that there is a risk of flooding in several low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River over the next 24 hours.

The flood warning, issued at 12:30 p.m. today (03) remains in effect until 12:30 a.m. tomorrow (04).

The advisory applies to low-lying areas within the Divisional Secretariat divisions of Udunuwara, Udapalatha, Yatinuwara, Ganga Ihala Korale, Pasbage Korale, and Gangawata Korale in the Mahaweli River basin.

The Irrigation Department has urged residents living near the Mahaweli River and in low-lying areas within these divisions to remain vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures to safeguard themselves against possible flooding.

The Department further warned that rainfall is expected to continue in the coming days and advised the public to remain alert and follow safety instructions.