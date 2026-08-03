Kotmale Reservoir water release to begin at 3.00 p.m.

The Mahaweli Authority has announced that the spill gates of the Kotmale Gamini Dissanayake Reservoir will be opened gradually due to heavy rainfall in the reservoir’s upper catchment areas.

The Mahaweli Authority said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of the reservoir and to mitigate the risk of possible severe flooding in downstream areas.

The opening of the spill gates and the silt sluice is scheduled to begin at 3.00 p.m. today (03), with around 250 cubic feet of water per second expected to be released into the Kotmale Oya.

The Mahaweli Authority has warned that low-lying areas downstream of the Kotmale Dam, including Nugawela, Riverside and Mawathura, as well as areas along the Mahaweli River from Ulapane to Gampola, Weligalla, Gelioya, Peradeniya, Katugastota and Polgolla, could be affected by rising water levels.

Residents in these areas have been urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions.