Peradeniya, Gampola, Nawalapitiya face minor flood risk amid rising water levels

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has warned that several areas could face a minor flood situation as water levels of the Mahaweli River continue to rise.

DMC Director General (Retired) Major General Sampath Kotuwegoda said water levels have increased in several areas including Peradeniya, Gampola and Nawalapitiya.

He said the Kotmale Reservoir is expected to spill from 3.00 p.m. today (03), which could result in a further rise in the Mahaweli River water levels.

The DMC said Udunuwara, Udapalatha, Yatinuwara, Ganga Ihala Korale, Pasbage Korale and Gangawata Korale areas are at risk of minor flooding.

Meanwhile, authorities have deployed the Tri-Forces and Police to the relevant areas, while district officials have been instructed to take necessary measures, including possible evacuations if required.

The general public has been urged to contact the Disaster Management Centre emergency hotline 117 if any disaster situation occurs.