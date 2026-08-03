No electricity tariff revision for third quarter of 2026: PUCSL

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has decided that no revision to electricity tariffs is required for the third quarter of 2026.

The decision was taken after reviewing the electricity supply cost submitted by the National System Operator (NSO) for the third quarter.

According to the PUCSL, after applying all adjustments, the estimated increase in the cost of electricity supply during the third quarter has been limited to 0.3%, amounting to Rs. 417 million.

As a result, the Commission stated that a tariff revision is not required for the third quarter and that the electricity tariff structure applicable during the second quarter will remain in effect.