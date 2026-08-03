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Landslide damages Watawala Railway Station
13h ago
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Landslide damages Watawala Railway Station
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A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall has severely damaged the Watawala Railway Station after an earth embankment behind the station collapsed today (03).

 

The Watawala Police said the incident occurred at around 2.00 p.m., and a railway employee who was at the station premises at the time sustained minor injuries.

 

Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation for a person from Watawala who was swept away by strong currents following the overflow of the Hatton Oya.

 

Norwood Executive Engineer A.M. Sadiq said five major earth slips were reported at different locations along the main road between Hatton and Ginigathhena due to heavy rainfall experienced in the western slopes of the central hills over the past three days.

 

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as rescue and recovery operations are underway in areas affected by the adverse weather conditions.

 

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