One dead, three missing as earth mound collapses on house in Hatton

Update: A woman has died and three others are reported missing after a mound of earth collapsed onto a house in Polpitiya, Hatton, police said.



Four persons have been reported missing after an earth mound collapsed onto a house in Polpitiya, Hatton, police said.

A search and rescue operation has been launched to locate the missing individuals, with emergency teams currently engaged in operations at the site.

The incident occurred amid prevailing adverse weather conditions affecting several areas in the hill country.

Authorities are continuing rescue efforts while monitoring the situation in the affected area.