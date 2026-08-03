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Defence Ministry steps up disaster preparedness amid adverse weather
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Defence Ministry steps up disaster preparedness amid adverse weather
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Officials have been instructed to take immediate precautionary measures to protect the general public from possible disasters due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions across the country.

 

The instructions have been issued following weather-related warnings and updates released today (03), by the Department of Meteorology, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) and the Irrigation Department.

 

Officials have been directed to maintain close contact with residents living in areas identified as high-risk for landslides by the NBRO and ensure they are informed of landslide warnings issued by the relevant authorities.

 

Residents in vulnerable areas have also been advised to remain alert to changes in their surroundings, including signs of possible landslide activity.

 

The authorities have further instructed Divisional Secretaries to activate village-level Disaster Management Committees and implement necessary programmes to safeguard people living in areas at risk of landslides, floods and other weather-related disasters.

 

Officials have been informed to promptly identify vulnerable communities and relocate them to designated safe centres when necessary.

 

Arrangements are also being made to provide food, drinking water and other essential facilities for people evacuated to safe locations or temporarily sheltered at relatives’ homes.

 

The directives were issued by K.G. Dharmathilaka, the Additional Secretary of the Disaster Management Division, on behalf of the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence.

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