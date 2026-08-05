Ex-Minister Akila Viraj appears before Bribery Commission

Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest
Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide
Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.
Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister
“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges
Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo
“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move
New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President
Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage
Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued
“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister
Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe
"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop
“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest
ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict