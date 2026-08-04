Government clears path for 22nd Constitutional Amendment

The draft 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill has received clearance from the Attorney General.

The enactment of 22nd Constitutional Amendment will pave the way for further steps to strengthen judicial independence and improve the efficiency of the country’s justice system, according to a statement by the Department of Government Information.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the publication of the draft Bill, along with the Judicature (Amendment) Bill, in the government gazette and present them to Parliament for approval.

The approval has been granted after a Cabinet decision made on July 27, 2026, to prepare amendments to the Constitution and the Judicature (Amendment) Act with the aim of reinforcing the independence of the judiciary and expediting the disposal of the backlog of court cases.

The Bills were prepared by the Legal Draftsman following the Cabinet approval, and the Attorney General has now granted clearance.

Accordingly, the cabinet paper presented by the Minister of Justice and National Integration to gazette the bills and present them to Parliament for approval was approved.

The proposed 22nd Amendment is expected to introduce measures aimed at strengthening judicial independence while supporting reforms to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the judicial process.