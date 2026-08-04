Colombo–Kandy road section reopened at Ganethenna

The section of road along the Colombo-Kandy Road at Ganetenna, Kadugannawa, which was closed for traffic due to the risk of landslides, has been reopened for traffic from 6.00 a.m. today (04), the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

The road section was closed yesterday (03) after rocks fell onto the lower Kadugannawa area due to the prevailing inclement weather, prompting to suspend traffic as a precaution.

Police said the decision to reopen the road was taken after weather conditions improved and based on recommendations issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO).

However, motorists have been advised to remain vigilant while travelling through the area.