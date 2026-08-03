Another shipping container washes ashore along Southern Coast

A shipping container washed ashore on the beach near Owakanda Junction, within the Rathgama Police Division, this morning (03).

Rathgama Police stated that the object is a white colored container approximately 40 feet in length.

Police suspect that the container may have fallen from a vessel at sea.

Meanwhile, a similar white colored container washed ashore yesterday (02) on the beach behind a tourist hotel in the Induruwa area.

It is currently suspected that the container that washed ashore yesterday was an empty container that fell into the sea from a vessel in the waters off Colombo two days ago.