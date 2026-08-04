Heavy rainfall expected in some parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-western provinces and Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, today (04), the Department of Meteorology said.

Cloudy skies will prevail over these areas, it stated.

Heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-central province, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district after 2.00 p.m.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over North-central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces and Trincomalee district, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.