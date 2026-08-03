Advisory issued for heavy rain

The Department of Meteorology has issued an “Amber” advisory for heavy rains affecting the Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.



The advisory, issued today (03), will remain in effect until 11.30 a.m. tomorrow (04).

Due to the active Southwest monsoon, the prevailing rainy and windy conditions over the southwestern parts of the island will continue for the next 24 hours, the Met. Department said.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm will occur at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galleand Matara districts.