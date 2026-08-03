Polpitiya Landslide Tragedy: Four bodies recovered from debris

The bodies of four individuals who went missing after a landslide caused a mound of earth to collapse onto a house in the Polpitiya area of Ginigathhena, Hatton, have been recovered, police stated.

The incident occurred due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall affecting the area.

Police said the search and rescue operation was launched immediately after the collapse, with rescue teams working to locate those trapped under the debris.

The body of a woman was recovered first during the operation, followed by the recovery of two more women and a male victim.

Polpitiya Police confirmed that all four missing persons have now been found dead.