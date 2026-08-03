Landslide warnings issued for four districts

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for four districts due to the prevailing heavy rainfall across the country.
Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) was in effect from 11.00 p.m. yesterday (02) to 11.00 p.m. tomorrow (03).
Accordingly, Level 1 — “Remain Vigilant” (Yellow Warning) landslide warnings have been issued for residents in the following districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions:
Kegalle District:
Aranayaka
Dehiowita
Nuwara Eliya District:
Nuwara Eliya
Talawakelle
Kotmale East
Kotmale West
Ratnapura District:
Nivithigala
Ratnapura
Meanwhile, Level 2 — “Stay alert” (Amber) landslide warnings have been issued for residents in the following districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions:
Kandy District:
Pasbage Korale
Ganga Ihala Korale
Kegalle District:
Yatiyanthota
Nuwara Eliya District:
Ambagamuwa
Norwood