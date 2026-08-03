Landslide warnings issued for four districts

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for four districts due to the prevailing heavy rainfall across the country.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) was in effect from 11.00 p.m. yesterday (02) to 11.00 p.m. tomorrow (03).

Accordingly, Level 1 — “Remain Vigilant” (Yellow Warning) landslide warnings have been issued for residents in the following districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions:

Kegalle District:



Aranayaka

Dehiowita

Nuwara Eliya District:



Nuwara Eliya

Talawakelle

Kotmale East

Kotmale West

Ratnapura District:



Nivithigala

Ratnapura

Meanwhile, Level 2 — “Stay alert” (Amber) landslide warnings have been issued for residents in the following districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions:

Kandy District:



Pasbage Korale

Ganga Ihala Korale



Kegalle District:



Yatiyanthota

Nuwara Eliya District:



Ambagamuwa

Norwood