Rains to ease from tomorrow, Met. Department says

The prevailing rainy weather conditions are expected to ease from noon tomorrow (04), the Department of Meteorology said.

The Director General of the Department of Meteorology Ajith Wijemannage made the announcement while addressing a media briefing held at the Government Information Department today (03).

However, he said a typhoon is currently developing in the Pacific Ocean south of Japan and that the impact of the system could result in increased rainfall after August 6.

He added that showers could occur in areas along the western slopes of the Central Highlands.

According to the Met. Department, increased rainfall is expected particularly in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, as well as in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.