Six dead, one missing amid severe weather conditions in Sri Lanka

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move
New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President
Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage
Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued
“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister
Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe
"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop
“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest
ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict
Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August
'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances
Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019
TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards
Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability
Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today