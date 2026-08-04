Special discussion to be held tomorrow on Grade 5 Scholarship, A/L exams amid adverse weather

A special discussion on the upcoming Grade 5 Scholarship Examination and the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination will be held tomorrow (05) in view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The meeting will bring together representatives of the Department of Meteorology, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), and the Department of Examinations.

Director General of Meteorology Ajith Wijemanna said the discussion will focus on the measures to be taken regarding the conduct of the examinations amid the current rainy weather.

"We have arranged a meeting on August 5 with the Department of Examinations and the Disaster Management Centre to discuss the weather situation during the A/L examination period and how to respond to it. August is generally a month with less rainfall, and the current conditions are temporary due to the active monsoon. Rainfall is expected to ease after August 6, 7 and 8. Since the examinations begin after August 10, the impact is expected to be significantly lower by then," he said.

Wijemanna further noted that after August 6, rainfall over Sri Lanka could increase slightly due to the influence of tropical cyclone activity in the Pacific Ocean.