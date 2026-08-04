Sri Lanka to introduce dedicated motorcycle lanes on major roads

The Government is planning to introduce dedicated motorcycle lanes on major roads across Sri Lanka in a bid to reduce the country's high number of motorcycle-related road accidents, Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake announced.

The Minister said the pilot project of the initiative is expected to begin in Kaluwanchikudy.

He noted that motorcycle accidents account for the majority of road crashes reported annually in Sri Lanka, making the introduction of dedicated lanes a key measure to improve road safety.

Addressing the initiative, Minister Rathnayake said around 2,500 people die in road accidents in Sri Lanka each year, while the death toll reached approximately 2,750 in 2025.

He further stated that in 2019 alone, around 1,400 motorcycle riders and pillion passengers lost their lives, adding that nearly 9,000 people have died in motorcycle-related accidents over the years.

The Minister stressed that addressing motorcycle safety is essential to reducing road fatalities in the country.

As part of the pilot project, a section of the main road in Kaluwanchikudy will be designated exclusively for motorcycles. Unlike conventional lane markings, the dedicated lane will be physically separated using road breakers, considering the high volume of motorcycles in the area, he added.