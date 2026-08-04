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Flood risk unlikely to worsen today amid reduced rainfall - Irrigation Dept.
Aug 04, 202607:53 AM
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Flood risk unlikely to worsen today amid reduced rainfall - Irrigation Dept.
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The Irrigation Department says there is no immediate risk of the current flood situation worsening, as heavy rainfall is not expected today.

 

Speaking to the media this morning (04), the department's Director of Hydrology and Disaster Management, Engineer L.S. Sooriyabandara, said that although some areas received rainfall over the past 24 hours, it has eased across most parts of the country.

 

He noted that water levels in the Mahaweli River at Nawalapitiya and Peradeniya are gradually receding.

 

Water levels in the upper reaches of the Kelani River, including Kitulgala and Norwood, are also declining.

 

While a slight rise was observed in Kitulgala, he said it does not pose any immediate threat.

 

Sooriyabandara further stated that water levels in areas such as Avissawella, Glencorse and Hanwella are also falling, indicating that the flood situation along the Kelani River is unlikely to deteriorate further.    

He added that water levels in the Kalu River at Ratnapura and Millakanda are gradually receding, with no signs of flooding developing within the river basin.

 

The Nilwala and Gin river basins have not received significant rainfall, and less than 25 mm of rain is forecast for today. As a result, although water levels in these rivers may rise slightly, no flood risk is anticipated.

 

Water levels in the Attanagalu Oya and Maha Oya are also gradually decreasing and remain below danger levels.

 

He further expressed confidence that if no significant rainfall is received today, the current situation will gradually return to normal.  

 

However, he cautioned that renewed rainfall over the western slopes of the wet zone could trigger fresh flood risks in areas along the Kelani, Kalu and Mahaweli rivers, where water levels remain relatively high.

 

He urged the public to remain vigilant and continue monitoring official updates.

 

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