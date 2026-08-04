Red advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued a “Red” level advisory for strong winds and rough seas for sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The advisory, issued today (04), will remain in effect until 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (05).

According to the Met. Department, the sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be very rough at times with very strong gusty winds up to 60-70 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into these sea areas, until further notice, it added.

Furthermore, the naval and fishing communities who are engaged in fishing and naval activities in the above sea areas have been urged to be vigilant and be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.