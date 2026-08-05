Luxury bus torched at Kaduwela Bus Stand

A luxury bus parked at the Kaduwela main bus stand was completely destroyed after two unidentified individuals set it on fire in the early hours of today (05), police said.

According to police, the suspects arrived at the location on a motorcycle between 2.30 a.m. and 2.45 a.m. and fled after setting fire to the bus.

The targeted bus was operating on the Kaduwela–Matara route via the expressway. Two other buses parked nearby, operating on the Kaduwela–Kollupitiya route, also sustained minor damage due to the fire.

Police said the driver and conductor of the bus were inside the vehicle and asleep at the time of the incident. They escaped unharmed after being alerted by the driver and conductor of another nearby bus.

Police said the incident is believed to have been carried out over a personal dispute.

Kaduwela Police are conducting further investigations to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack.