header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
‘Red’ landslide warnings issued for three districts amid bad weather
Aug 04, 202610:09 AM
Google NewsAdd on Google
‘Red’ landslide warnings issued for three districts amid bad weather
Mobitel Inner

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued ‘Red’ landslide evacuation warnings for several areas in four districts due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

 

The warnings are effective for 24 hours, from 9:00 a.m. today (04) until 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (05).

 

Accordingly, ‘Red’ landslide warnings have been issued for the following areas:

 

Kandy District:

 

Pasbage Korale

Ganga Ihala Korale

Ududumbara

 

Kegalle District:

 

Yatiyantota

 

Nuwara Eliya District:

 

Ambagamuwa

Norwood

 

Meanwhile, Level 2 (Amber) landslide warnings have been issued for the following areas:

 

Kandy District:

 

Udapalatha

Doluwa

Medadumbara

Deltota

Panwila

 

Kegalle District:

 

Aranayaka

Deraniyagala

Bulathkohupitiya

Dehiowita

 

Nuwara Eliya District:

 

Nuwara Eliya

Kothmale East

Kothmale West

Thalawakelle

 

Ratnapura District:

 

Opanayaka

Imbulpe

Ratnapura

 

In addition, Level 1 (‘Yellow Warning’) landslide alerts, advising residents to remain vigilant, have been issued for the following areas:

 

Kegalle District:

 

Kegalle

 

Nuwara Eliya District:

 

Hanguranketha

 

Ratnapura District:

 

Nivitigala

Kuruwita 

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Lassana Flora