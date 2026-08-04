‘Red’ landslide warnings issued for three districts amid bad weather

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued ‘Red’ landslide evacuation warnings for several areas in four districts due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The warnings are effective for 24 hours, from 9:00 a.m. today (04) until 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (05).

Accordingly, ‘Red’ landslide warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Kandy District:

Pasbage Korale

Ganga Ihala Korale

Ududumbara

Kegalle District:

Yatiyantota

Nuwara Eliya District:

Ambagamuwa

Norwood

Meanwhile, Level 2 (Amber) landslide warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Kandy District:

Udapalatha

Doluwa

Medadumbara

Deltota

Panwila

Kegalle District:

Aranayaka

Deraniyagala

Bulathkohupitiya

Dehiowita

Nuwara Eliya District:

Nuwara Eliya

Kothmale East

Kothmale West

Thalawakelle

Ratnapura District:

Opanayaka

Imbulpe

Ratnapura

In addition, Level 1 (‘Yellow Warning’) landslide alerts, advising residents to remain vigilant, have been issued for the following areas:

Kegalle District:

Kegalle

Nuwara Eliya District:

Hanguranketha

Ratnapura District:

Nivitigala

Kuruwita