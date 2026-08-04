‘Red’ landslide warnings issued for three districts amid bad weather

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued ‘Red’ landslide evacuation warnings for several areas in four districts due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.
The warnings are effective for 24 hours, from 9:00 a.m. today (04) until 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (05).
Accordingly, ‘Red’ landslide warnings have been issued for the following areas:
Kandy District:
Pasbage Korale
Ganga Ihala Korale
Ududumbara
Kegalle District:
Yatiyantota
Nuwara Eliya District:
Ambagamuwa
Norwood
Meanwhile, Level 2 (Amber) landslide warnings have been issued for the following areas:
Kandy District:
Udapalatha
Doluwa
Medadumbara
Deltota
Panwila
Kegalle District:
Aranayaka
Deraniyagala
Bulathkohupitiya
Dehiowita
Nuwara Eliya District:
Nuwara Eliya
Kothmale East
Kothmale West
Thalawakelle
Ratnapura District:
Opanayaka
Imbulpe
Ratnapura
In addition, Level 1 (‘Yellow Warning’) landslide alerts, advising residents to remain vigilant, have been issued for the following areas:
Kegalle District:
Kegalle
Nuwara Eliya District:
Hanguranketha
Ratnapura District:
Nivitigala
Kuruwita