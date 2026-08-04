Eight dead, over 11,800 affected due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka

The death toll from the adverse weather conditions affecting several parts of Sri Lanka has risen to eight, while three people have been injured, according to the latest situation report issued by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The DMC said heavy rains, flooding and landslides have affected 11,832 people from 3,014 families across nine districts.

A total of 3,538 people have been relocated to 51 safety centres as authorities continue relief and rescue operations in affected areas.

The adverse weather has also caused damage to property, with one house destroyed while 290 houses partially damaged, the DMC reported.

The Nuwara Eliya District remains the worst affected, with 5,445 people impacted, six deaths recorded, and 115 houses damaged in the district alone.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has predicted showers or thundershowers at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

The Met. Department said cloudy skies will prevail over these areas, with fairly heavy rainfall exceeding 75 mm possible at some locations in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers are also expected at several locations in the Uva and Eastern provinces and Mullaitivu District after 2.00 p.m. tomorrow.

The Department further warned that strong winds of around 40–50 kmph may occur at times over the North Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces, and in the Trincomalee District.

The general public has been advised to take necessary precautions to minimise possible damage caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.