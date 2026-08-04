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‘Metro’ bus service to begin in Colombo from September
Aug 04, 202605:18 PM
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‘Metro’ bus service to begin in Colombo from September
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A new ‘Metro’ bus service covering selected routes in Colombo is scheduled to be officially launched from September, with the aim of providing an efficient public transport service while reducing the number of private vehicles entering the city.

 

The project has been introduced to offer a more convenient and accessible transport option for commuters, with the new routes identified using the ‘CM’ code and distinctive colour symbols for easy recognition.

 

The proposed Metro routes are:

 

CM 01 (Blue Route): Makumbura to Pettah via Pannipitiya, Rajagiriya and Borella
CM 02 (Yellow Route): Millennium City to Pettah via Athurugiriya, Malabe and Borella
CM 03 (Indigo Route): Kadawatha to Makumbura
CM 04 (Orange Route): Dematagoda to Panadura
CM 05 (Purple Route): Battaramulla to Ekala
CM 06 (Light Green Route): Kollupitiya Circular Route
CM 08 (Dark Green Route): Kesbewa to Pettah

 

Authorities said a new digital system will also be introduced to connect buses and drivers, enabling services to operate according to scheduled times and improving the reliability of the public transport network.

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