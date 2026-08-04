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Heavy rains disrupt water treatment operations in several areas
Aug 04, 202602:06 PM
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Heavy rains disrupt water treatment operations in several areas
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Heavy rains across the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts temporarily disrupted operations at several water treatment plants operated by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB), affecting tens of thousands of consumers, Chairman Chandana Bandara said.

 

The Meewathura Water Treatment Plant in Peradeniya was forced to suspend operations last afternoon (04) after floodwaters reached its electronic systems, disrupting water supply to approximately 40,000 families.

 

Chairman Bandara said the plant has since resumed normal operations after water levels in the Mahaweli River receded.

 

He added that rising water levels in the Maha Oya also affected the Mawanella and Asupini Ella water treatment plants.

 

While water supply from the Mawanella plant has now been fully restored, the Asupini Ella facility remains out of service, leaving nearly 40,000 water connections in the Kegalle District affected.

 

According to the NWSDB Chairman, the flooding has primarily impacted the Kandy and Kegalle districts, while the Western Province has experienced no disruption to its water supply.

 

Bandara also noted that several treatment plants in the central hills were temporarily operated at reduced capacity because of flood conditions, although all except the Asupini Ella plant have since returned to normal operations.

 

The NWSDB assured the general public that despite increased levels of mud and sediment in rivers caused by flooding, all water supplied to consumers undergoes the required treatment processes before distribution.

 

The Water Board also urged consumers not to be concerned about the quality of the drinking water, stressing that treated water continues to meet the required safety standards despite deteriorating raw water conditions during the floods.

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