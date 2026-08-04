Commonwealth Games gold medalist Rumesh Tharanga returns to Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan athletes Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage and Palitha Bandara, who brought glory to the country by winning gold and silver medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today (4).

Rumesh Tharanga secured the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event, while Palitha Bandara won the silver medal in the men’s para discus throw event at the Commonwealth Games.

The Sri Lankan contingent arrived in the country via Dubai on Emirates flight EK-650, which landed at the BIA at around 4:50 p.m.

A special welcome ceremony was held at the airport’s VIP terminal under the patronage of Deputy Minister of Sports Sugath Thilakaratne, with officials, family members and representatives from sporting institutions present.

Rumesh Tharanga produced a remarkable performance to win the javelin throw gold medal with an outstanding effort of 89.75 metres at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

The victory marked Sri Lanka’s first Commonwealth Games gold medal in 20 years, since weightlifter Chinthana Vidanage won gold at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Palitha Bandara secured Sri Lanka’s first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, winning silver in the men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 category with a throw of 46.84 metres.

The two athletes were warmly welcomed upon their return following their historic performances, which have brought glory to Sri Lanka on the global stage.