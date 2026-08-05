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Committee meets to draft new National Action Plan on human-elephant conflict management
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Committee meets to draft new National Action Plan on human-elephant conflict management
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The monitoring committee appointed to formulate a new National Action Plan for managing the human-elephant conflict met at the Parliament Complex.

 

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Environment Dr. Dhammika Patabendi and Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody. It was attended by Members of Parliament representing districts severely affected by the human-elephant conflict, officials from the Ministry of Environment, District and Divisional Secretaries, as well as representatives of the Department of Wildlife Conservation and the Department of Forest Conservation.

 

Discussions focused on developing a community-based human-elephant conflict management programme, clearing elephant corridors and establishing elephant enrichment zones.

 

The committee also emphasized the need to update the National Action Plan prepared in 2020. Taking into account changes in wild elephant migration patterns, forest cover, and agricultural expansion over recent years, it was decided to formulate a new action plan based on the latest data.

 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment stated that, while the new action plan is being prepared, the government has already initiated several measures, including clearing elephant corridors, establishing elephant enrichment zones under the "Wanaspathi" national programme, strengthening law enforcement in elephant management reserves, and providing the Department of Wildlife Conservation with the necessary human and physical resources.

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