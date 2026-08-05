Heroin inside rice parcel: 2 arrested over attempt to smuggle drugs into Kalutara Prison

Anguruwatota Police officers have thwarted an alleged attempt to smuggle drugs into the Kalutara Prison, following the arrest of two suspects on a motorcycle at a police checkpoint on the Millaniya-Batagoda Road.

Both suspects have been identified as residents of Horana, police said.

Police officers at a checkpoint on the Millaniya-Batagoda Road, had stopped and searched two individuals and the motorcycle they were travelling on. Police said the pair had claimed they were on their way to visit their brother, who is imprisoned at the Kalutara Prison for a drug-related offence.

Due to their suspicious behaviour, police stopped and searched the motorcycle and the suspects, uncovering 12,400 milligrams of heroin concealed in a small polythene packet containing chili paste inside two parcels of mixed rice.

Police also seized the motorcycle they arrived on and a mobile phone belonging to the suspects. Investigations have revealed that both suspects have pending court cases related to drug offences.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Horana Magistrate's Court, and Anguruwatota Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.