Air Force promotes Rumesh Tharanga after historic Commonwealth victory

Sri Lanka Air Force javelin thrower Corporal Rumesh Tharanga has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant following his historic gold medal victory at the recently concluded 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The promotion was awarded today (05) at the Air Force Headquarters by Air Force Commander Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe, who recognised Tharanga’s exceptional achievement and his contribution to bringing honour to Sri Lanka.

Rumesh Tharanga produced a remarkable performance to win the javelin throw gold medal with an outstanding effort of 89.75 metres at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

The Air Force Commander also awarded a special financial reward to Tharanga in recognition of his performance. Cash rewards were presented to his coach Tony Prasanna and physiotherapist Corporal Corporal Chandima Gurusinghe for their support and contribution towards the athlete’s success.

National champions Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage and Palitha Bandara, who brought glory to the country by winning gold and silver medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last afternoon (4).

Rumesh Tharanga secured the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event, while Palitha Bandara won the silver medal in the men’s para discus throw event at the Commonwealth Games.