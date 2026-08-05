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Contingency plans in place for Scholarship and A/L exams amid adverse weather forecasts
17h ago
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Contingency plans in place for Scholarship and A/L exams amid adverse weather forecasts
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A special discussion was held today (05) regarding the conduct of the upcoming Grade 5 Scholarship Examination and the General Certificate of Education Advanced Level (G.C.E. A/L) Examination, amidst the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

 

Representatives from the Department of Meteorology, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), and the Department of Examinations participated in the discussion.

 

During the meeting, attention was drawn towards measures to ensure the uninterrupted conduct of examinations in the event of adverse weather conditions in the coming days.

 

The Disaster Management Centre announced that a special unit will be established at its Operations Room to monitor and respond to any impacts on examination activities if rainy weather conditions prevail on August 6, 7 and 8.

 

The DMC further stated that boats and disaster response teams have been placed on standby to provide assistance in the event of flooding. 

 

The 2026 Grade Five Scholarship Examination is scheduled to be held on August 9 at 2,723 examination centres across the country.

 

Meanwhile, the 2026 GCE Advanced Level Examination will be held from August 10 to September 5 at 2,532 examination centers.

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