Grade 5 Scholarship Exam: Tuition classes banned from midnight today

Conducting tuition classes, seminars and other workshops targeting the 2026 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination is prohibited from midnight today (05), the Department of Examinations has announced.

The Department said the ban will remain in force until the conclusion of the examination.

It also prohibited the printing, distribution and circulation of question papers containing predicted examination questions during the period.

Additionally, the display or distribution of posters, banners and leaflets, as well as advertisements in electronic and print media claiming to provide examination questions or similar questions, has been banned. Possessing such promotional material is also strictly prohibited, the Examinations Department noted.

The 2026 Grade Five Scholarship Examination is scheduled to be held on Aug. 9 at 2,723 examination centres across the country.