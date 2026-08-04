Heavy flooding in Gampola displaces nearly 500 families

Due to heavy rainfall, several villages in the Gampola area have been inundated following a rise in the water level of the Mahaweli River, displacing approximately 500 families.

The Divisional Secretaries of Udapalatha and Doluwa stated that the displaced residents have been relocated to safe locations.

The information was disclosed during an emergency Disaster Management Committee (DMC) meeting held yesterday (3), chaired by Kandy District Member of Parliament Fasmin Sharif and Kandy District Secretary Indika Udawatta.

Several areas in Gampola, including Babila, Bothalapitiya, Gangawatta Road, Pallewela, Nawalapitiya Road, Leonis, Kudamake, Naranwita, and Inguruwatta, have been submerged by floodwaters.

According to officials, nearly 500 displaced families from these areas have been accommodated at temporary shelters established at the Gate Masjid in Gampola, Kahatapitiya Jumah Masjid, and the Bothalapitiya Gangathilaka Viharaya.

During the meeting, the Disaster Management Committee also discussed contingency plans and precautionary measures to be implemented in the event of a further deterioration of the situation in the Gampola area.

Officials further stated that six boats have been deployed to support rescue and relief operations during flood-related emergencies.