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Minor flood warning issued for low-lying areas along Mahaweli River
15h ago
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Minor flood warning issued for low-lying areas along Mahaweli River
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The Irrigation Department has issued a minor flood warning for low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River, with a possible risk of flooding within the next 24 hours.

 

The general public residing in areas close to the Mahaweli River has been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to face any possible flood situation.

 

The warning has been issued to residents of low-lying areas in the Mahaweli River basin, including Udunuwara, Udapalatha, Yatinuwara, Doluwa, Ganga Ihala Korale, Gangawata Korale and Harispattuwa Divisional Secretariat divisions.

 

The Irrigation Department said the warning was issued due to forecasts of further rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Mahaweli River and the opening of spill gates at the Kotmale Reservoir.

 

Disaster management authorities have also been instructed to take necessary action, while the public has been urged to remain alert as further rainfall is expected in the coming days.

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