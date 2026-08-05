header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Showers over 100 mm expected tomorrow as southwest monsoon intensifies
15h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Showers over 100 mm expected tomorrow as southwest monsoon intensifies
Mobitel Inner

The Department of Meteorology has warned that showers exceeding 100 millimetres are likely in several areas tomorrow with the southwest monsoon intensifying over the island.

 

Rainy and windy conditions affecting the southwestern parts of the country are expected to increase from tomorrow (06) and continue over the next few days, the Met. Department said.

 

Showers or thundershowers are expected intermittently in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-Western provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

 

Heavy rainfall above 100 millimetres is likely in some areas of the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Galle districts.

 

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur in some areas of the Ampara, Batticaloa and Monaragala districts after 2.00 p.m.

 

Strong winds of around 40 to 50 kilometres per hour are expected at times in the North Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-Western provinces.

 

The general public has been urged to take necessary precautions to minimise possible damage caused by temporary strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Lassana Flora