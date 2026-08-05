Showers over 100 mm expected tomorrow as southwest monsoon intensifies

The Department of Meteorology has warned that showers exceeding 100 millimetres are likely in several areas tomorrow with the southwest monsoon intensifying over the island.

Rainy and windy conditions affecting the southwestern parts of the country are expected to increase from tomorrow (06) and continue over the next few days, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers are expected intermittently in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-Western provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy rainfall above 100 millimetres is likely in some areas of the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Galle districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur in some areas of the Ampara, Batticaloa and Monaragala districts after 2.00 p.m.

Strong winds of around 40 to 50 kilometres per hour are expected at times in the North Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-Western provinces.

The general public has been urged to take necessary precautions to minimise possible damage caused by temporary strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.