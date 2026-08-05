UN Assistant Secretary General and UNDP Asia Pacific Chief pledges further assistance for Sri Lanka

The UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Kanni Wignaraja, has called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, during an official mission to Sri Lanka.

During the meeting held on Monday (03), Assistant Secretary General Wignaraja commended Sri Lanka’s recovery process led by the Government, which has created a positive momentum and global narrative on the country’s development outlook, which she noted is a crucial factor in attracting investment and advancing tourism.

She expressed the UNDP’s readiness as Sri Lanka’s longstanding development partner, to further assist the country’s socio-economic advancement, including via the forthcoming UNDP Country Development Programme for the period 2028-2032, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism.

The meeting also focused on the UNDP’s support towards a range of sectors including the Government’s digitalization drive, renewable energy, promotion of SMEs, skills and capacity development of the Sri Lankan workforce, climate financing including climate credits, green and blue bonds and innovative financing solutions, health, as well as tourism.

Foreign Minister Herath extended his appreciation for the support extended by ASG Wignaraja in her capacity as the UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, the statement said.

Senior officials of the Foreign Ministry were associated with the meeting.

Assistant Secretary General Wignarja, during her official visit, also called on the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne, and had consultations with senior government officials and interlocutors, as well as multilateral development partners.

The UNDP has been a longstanding development partner of the Government of Sri Lanka for over 55 years, supporting sustainable economic development, democratic governance, climate action, disaster resilience and social cohesion.

The UNDP has extended its assistance during Sri Lanka’s economic recovery for the financial crisis, and has recently assisted communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah through early recovery and resilience-building initiatives, it added.

ASG Wignaraja is the highest-ranking Sri Lankan official currently in the United Nations system. She has a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years, holding senior leadership positions across Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Geneva, and New York.