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Sea areas from Puttalam to Hambantota cleared for fishing as weather improves
15h ago
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Sea areas from Puttalam to Hambantota cleared for fishing as weather improves
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The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has granted approval to resume fishing activities from Puttalam to Hambantota, following an improvement in prevailing weather conditions.

 

The Department stated that strong winds affecting the sea areas from Puttalam to Colombo and Galle up to Hambantota have eased, allowing fishermen to return to sea while following necessary safety precautions.

 

However, the sea area from Hambantota to Pottuvil remains at a dangerous level, and fishermen have been advised to avoid engaging in fishing activities in that area until further notice.

 

The Department warned that sea conditions around other areas of the island could deteriorate again due to the impact of the southwest monsoon, with wind speeds expected to increase at times.

 

All fishermen have been urged to wear life jackets while at sea and to closely monitor future weather advisories and follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

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