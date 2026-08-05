Sri Lanka opens honorary consulate in Cambodia to boost trade and tourism

Sri Lanka has officially inaugurated its Honorary Consulate in Cambodia, with officials from both countries stating that the new office will strengthen trade, investment, tourism and diplomatic ties, while providing consular services for Sri Lankan nationals.

The Honorary Consulate, which opened on Wednesday, will serve as a platform to promote economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka to Cambodia, Pily Wong, said the two nations share long-standing spiritual and cultural ties rooted in Buddhism and pledged to deepen cooperation through dialogue and business partnerships.

“We will work tirelessly to promote bilateral trade, encourage cross-border investment and stimulate tourism, ensuring that the economic growth of both Cambodia and Sri Lanka is truly a shared prosperity,” Wong said.

“This consulate will stand as a dedicated resource and welcoming home for Sri Lankan nationals residing in or visiting the Kingdom of Cambodia, providing the necessary consular assistance and fostering a vibrant, connected community.”

E.A.S Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Cambodia, described the inauguration as “more than the opening of a diplomatic office”. “It is the establishment of a permanent bridge that will further enhance and renew ties between two nations,” she said.

“In recent years, our bilateral engagement has gained new momentum through high-level exchanges, including the official visit of former President Maithripala Sirisena to Cambodia in 2019, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and areas such as tourism and cultural exchanges.”

She also highlighted growing economic ties, stating that Sri Lankan exports to Cambodia increased significantly in 2024, with apparel, rubber products, electronic equipment, Ceylon tea, and food products finding new opportunities in the Cambodian market, while imports from Cambodia have also grown steadily.

She noted that a Sri Lankan business delegation led by the Greater Mekong Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce visited Cambodia last year, meeting with the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce, Cambodian Investment Board and Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Edirisinghe said these interactions highlight growing interest from Sri Lanka's private sector to explore new avenues of collaboration, adding that she firmly believes the launch of the Honorary Consulate is a key catalyst for promoting trade, investment, tourism and business partnerships between the two nations.

“There remains tremendous potential for deepening our collaboration in trade and investment, tourism, education, culture, agriculture, digital innovation and connectivity, while continuously strengthening our close cooperation in regional and multilateral forums,” she said.

“It [the Honorary Consulate] will create new opportunities, foster stronger partnerships, and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of the long-standing friendship between Sri Lanka and Cambodia.”

Un Kheang, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the Honorary Consulate will serve as an effective bridge between the two countries by promoting economic, educational and cultural cooperation, while providing essential consular support.

He also underlined that beyond bilateral ties, Cambodia and Sri Lanka consistently support each other in regional and multilateral forums, reflecting a shared commitment to dialogue, multilateralism, and peaceful conflict resolution in a changing global landscape.

Kheang said Cambodia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stands ready to support the Honorary Consulate in Phnom Penh in carrying out its mission.

He added that Cambodia and Sri Lanka have consistently supported each other in regional and multinational forums, reflecting a shared commitment to dialogue, multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

While bilateral trade and tourism continue to grow, Kheang said there remains significant opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education, culture and business connectivity, making the establishment of the Honorary Consulate both timely and forward-looking.

“I am confident that under his leadership, the Honorary Consulate will become a vibrant platform for advancing friendship, fostering greater economic and people-to-people ties, and creating new opportunities for cooperation between our two countries,” he added.

Source: KIRIPOST

--Agencies