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National Integrity Week begins today to promote clean governance
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National Integrity Week begins today to promote clean governance
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National Integrity Week, held under the theme “A Culture of Integrity – A Clean Sri Lanka,” is set to be observed starting today (27) until July 31, with the aim of strengthening transparency, accountability and ethical governance across the public sector.

 

The programme, announced through a circular issued under the signature of the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, will be jointly implemented by the Presidential Secretariat and the Clean Sri Lanka Programme, said the President’s Media Division in a statement.

 

The week will officially begin at 9:00 a.m. today with the administration of the National Integrity Pledge and the launch of the Code of Ethics at the Presidential Secretariat and all government institutions across the country.

 

Officials said the initiative seeks to improve the quality, efficiency and transparency of public services while promoting a governance system based on integrity and free from corruption.

 

The programme defines integrity as the responsible execution of duties with self-discipline, self-regulation and self-monitoring, while maintaining honesty, transparency and the highest ethical standards, the PMD noted.

 

The activities planned for the week will focus on different areas of integrity each day:

 

July 27: Promoting institutional integrity.
July 28: Promoting financial, digital, entrepreneurial and technological integrity.
July 29: Promoting spiritual, ethical, cultural and social integrity.
July 30: Promoting operational, infrastructure, service delivery and labour integrity.
July 31: Promoting environmental, resource management, rural and community empowerment integrity.

 

Under the direction of the Presidential Secretariat, Internal Affairs Units established within government institutions will accept public complaints regarding corruption, misconduct and administrative shortcomings.

 

Members of the public will be able to submit complaints through QR codes, email, postal services, telephone channels and web-based messaging platforms, the PMD stated.

 

A dedicated digital monitoring system managed by the Presidential Secretariat will track the action taken by institutional heads in response to complaints received.

 

Although National Integrity Week will conclude on July 31, the initiative will continue across government and semi-government institutions until December 31, 2026, with the objective of establishing a sustainable culture of integrity throughout the public service, the PMD added further.

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