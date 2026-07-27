Sri Lanka strengthens ASEAN partnership at Treaty of Amity and Cooperation Conference

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, participated in the High-Level Conference of the High Contracting Parties to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia, held on July 24, 2026, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

The conference, convened to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, brought together foreign ministers and senior representatives of ASEAN Member States and Dialogue Partners to reaffirm their shared commitment to peace, stability, mutual respect, and regional cooperation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the official proceedings, Minister Herath joined fellow foreign ministers and heads of delegation for the commemorative group photograph and ceremonial events marking the golden jubilee of the Treaty, underscoring Sri Lanka's continued commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with ASEAN and promoting regional peace, dialogue, and cooperation.