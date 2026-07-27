Dengue cases in Sri Lanka cross 82,000 as death toll reaches 61

The number of dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year has continued to rise, according to the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU).

The NDCU said that a total of 82,011 dengue cases have been reported nationwide to date, while 61 deaths have been attributed to the disease.

The Gampaha District has recorded the highest number of cases, with 17,395 infections, followed by the Colombo District with 16,294 cases.

Meanwhile, the Western Province continues to report the highest number of dengue infections among all provinces, with 43,388 cases recorded so far this year.

The Southern Province has reported the second-highest number of cases, with 12,419 infections.

The National Dengue Control Unit further stated that 175 high-risk dengue zones have been identified across the island as the disease continues to spread.