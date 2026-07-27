Gampaha Lawyers’ Association urges President to reconsider proposal to extend judges’ retirement age

The Gampaha Lawyers' Association has officially addressed a letter to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressing serious concerns regarding a reported proposal to increase the retirement age of Honourable Judges serving in the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.

In the letter, signed by its President Chandima Wijerathna and Secretary Sudarshani Rathnayake on July 22, 2026, the association emphasized that the independence of the Judiciary is a fundamental pillar of Sri Lanka's constitutional democracy.

They highlighted that public confidence relies heavily on "judicial appointments, promotions, tenure, and retirement being strictly regulated in line with constitutional principles and kept free from executive influence."

The association noted that the current retirement ages form part of the existing constitutional framework and warned that altering these provisions requires the highest level of scrutiny, alongside broad stakeholder consultation across the legal profession, the Judicial Service, and civil society.

"We are particularly concerned that an extension of the retirement age of sitting Judges may have significant consequences for the progression of officers within the Judicial Service. Many experienced judicial officers serving as Magistrates, District Judges and High Court Judges legitimately anticipate advancement through the established judicial hierarchy. Prolonging the tenure of incumbent Superior Court Judges may delay such advancement and adversely affect morale within the Judicial Service," it said.

Furthermore, the association stressed that priority should instead be given to filling existing vacancies within the Superior Courts through the established constitutional appointment process.

They stated that making timely appointments is essential to minimize delays in the administration of justice and to ensure the smooth functioning of both the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal.

Highlighting the importance of public perception, the legal body asserted that any step affecting judicial tenure must maintain public confidence, noting that even proposals advanced in good faith must avoid creating any impression that judicial tenure or composition is being influenced by the Executive.

To address these issues, the Gampaha Lawyers' Association formally urged the President to:

1. Reconsider the proposal to enhance the retirement age of the Honourable Judges of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court;

2. Ensure that any reform affecting the Judiciary is undertaken only after meaningful consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, judges, judicial officers, and professional associations;

3. Take immediate steps to fill existing vacancies in the Superior Courts through the constitutional process; and

4. Reaffirm the Government's commitment to the independence of the Judiciary, the separation of powers, and the rule of law.

The association concluded by stating that its letter was submitted in a constructive spirit aimed solely at safeguarding the country's constitutional institutions and preserving public trust in the administration of justice.