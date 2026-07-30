Parliament to debate US$2.5 million cyber heist report next week

Parliament will hold an adjournment debate on August 5, on the Committee on Public Finance report concerning the alleged fraud linked to the US$2.5 million debt repayment to Australia.

The debate, moved by the Opposition, will take place from 11.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., according to Secretary-General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera.

Meanwhile, Parliament is scheduled to meet from August 4 to 7, following decisions made by the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Accordingly, on August 4, Parliament will debate and approve the Supplementary Estimate related to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, along with the determination of the salary of the Auditor General. The debate is scheduled from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., followed by a Government motion during adjournment time.

On August 5, parliamentary proceedings will begin with regular business from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. under Standing Orders 22(1) to 22(6). Questions directed to the Prime Minister will be taken from 10.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., followed by Questions for Oral Answers from 10.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. and questions under Standing Order 27(2) from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. The adjournment debate on the Committee on Public Finance report concerning the alleged fraud linked to the US$2.5 million debt repayment to Australia will take place subsequently.

On August 6, Parliament is scheduled to conduct the Second Reading debate on the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (Amendment) Bill and the Animals (Amendment) Bill, subject to the bills not being challenged before the Supreme Court under Article 121 of the Constitution.

The final sitting day of the week, August 7, has been allocated for debates on several Private Members’ Motions from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., followed by questions at adjournment time.