Fisheries Dept. suspends fishing in northern, eastern waters until further notice

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has suspended fishing activities in several sea areas until further notice due to warnings of strong winds and rough seas issued by the Department of Meteorology.

The ban applies to sea areas extending from Kankesanthurai through Mannar to Kalpitiya, and from Hambantota to Pottuvil, the Director General of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Susantha Kahawatte said.

The decision was taken after considering the Met. Department’s advisory on hazardous sea conditions, he said.

Kahawatte urged fishermen who have already gone out to sea from the affected areas to return safely to shore.

Although fishing activities have not been suspended in other areas, fishermen have been advised to remain cautious due to changing weather conditions, he said.

Kahawatte acknowledged the difficulties faced by fishermen due to the directive but stressed that protecting lives remained the priority.

The suspension will remain in effect until further notice, and fishermen have been advised to follow future instructions issued by the Fisheries Department and the Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the Met. Department issued a red alert warning for strong winds and rough seas in the affected maritime zones.

Wind speeds in these areas could occasionally increase to 60-70 km per hour, while sea conditions may become very rough, the department said.