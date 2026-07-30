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Navy Commander pays tribute to retiring Army Commander
Jul 30, 202602:06 PM
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Navy Commander pays tribute to retiring Army Commander
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The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Damian Fernando, today (30) held an official meeting with Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, at the Naval Headquarters, ahead of the Army Commander's retirement.


Upon his arrival at the Naval Headquarters, Lieutenant General Rodrigo was accorded a traditional ceremonial guard of honour, reflecting the pride and traditions of the Sri Lanka Navy, before being formally received.


During the meeting, the Navy Commander had commended the retiring Army Commander for his distinguished service and particularly appreciated his exemplary leadership in strengthening cooperation between the Sri Lanka Army and the Sri Lanka Navy.


To mark the occasion, the two commanders also exchanged commemorative mementoes.

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