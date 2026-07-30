Experts warn Sri Lanka to prepare for potential El Niño-related weather risks

Sri Lanka must be prepared to face possible severe consequences from the El Niño climate phenomenon, which can lead to extreme weather conditions around the world, University of Peradeniya Senior Professor Buddhi Marambe has warned.

Professor Marambe said the current El Niño event, which has developed in the Pacific Ocean region, is currently at a weak level but is expected to strengthen in the future.

Several parts of Sri Lanka are already experiencing severe dry weather conditions, with farmers reporting that a number of water sources have dried up, causing damage to cultivation lands.

Meanwhile, Minister of Trade Wasantha Samarasinghe said paddy cultivation for the upcoming Maha season is expected to commence in the first week of October despite the prevailing dry conditions.

Furthermore, the Minister of Water Supply, Dr. Susil Ranasinghe has urged the general public to use water responsibly until the dry weather conditions ease.

The Director General of the Disaster Management Centre, Major General (Retd.) Sampath Kotuwegoda said plans are currently being prepared to address possible disasters that could arise due to El Niño-related climate changes.

He made the remarks while responding to questions before the Committee on Public Finance regarding the country’s preparedness to face potential disaster situations.

The committee also revealed that the Disaster Management Fund, established through an Act of Parliament, has not yet been fully operationalised.

Separately, Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Patabendi said Sri Lanka could face significant weather changes in the coming months as the El Niño climate phenomenon continues to intensify, with its peak expected to arrive earlier than previously anticipated.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information on the possible impact of El Niño on Sri Lanka, the Environment Minister said the phenomenon is expected to reach its peak around November.

He warned that Sri Lanka could experience severe dry weather conditions during July, August and September, followed by the possibility of heavy rainfall during October, November and December.

The Minister said government institutions are taking steps to strengthen preparedness measures to face the effects of El Niño, noting that the phenomenon is a global environmental condition that could impact many countries.

He also urged the general public to support efforts to manage the situation, warning that Sri Lanka could face a severe drought if conditions worsen.

The Minister called on the general public to use water and electricity sparingly, highlighting that El Niño-related disruptions could affect livelihoods, economic opportunities and public health.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Department of Meteorology, Ajith Wijemanna said the current El Niño condition could develop into an extremely strong event.

He said the phenomenon, which had remained at a weak level globally, is now strengthening towards a moderate phase.