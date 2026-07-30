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Government to allocate funds to complete stalled housing projects
Jul 30, 202602:56 PM
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Government to allocate funds to complete stalled housing projects
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The government is considering allocating funds in the 2027 Budget to complete thousands of housing projects that have been stalled owing to various reasons, the Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply, Dr. Susil Ranasinghe said.

 

Speaking at a meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee of the Ministry, Minister Ranasinghe said around 5,000 housing projects across the country have been halted.

 

A five-member committee headed by two former ministry secretaries has been appointed to identify projects that can be completed and recommend the necessary steps for their revival.

 

The committee is currently reviewing information on the stalled projects and preparing recommendations, the Minister said.

 

He added that assistance will also be provided next year to families who are unable to complete partially built houses, with nearly 2,000 families expected to receive support under the programme.

 

The Ministry has also decided to convene a special meeting with relevant stakeholders to discuss housing issues, including housing projects implemented for low-income families in the Colombo District.

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